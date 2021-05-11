Left Menu

Boxing world championship for men to be held in Oct-Nov in Belgrade

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:34 IST
Boxing world championship for men to be held in Oct-Nov in Belgrade

The world championship of boxing for men will be held from October 26 to November 6 in Belgrade, Serbia, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced on Tuesday.

The event was to be held in India originally but the country lost the hosting rights after failing to pay the host fee last year. An irate AIBA then awarded the competition to Serbia.

''The tournament will be held from 26 October – 6 November 2021,'' the AIBA announced.

The organisation of the event will be overseen by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, who heads the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

''The AIBA men's World Boxing Championships will show our determination to provide a platform for boxers all around the world to achieve their full potential,'' AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

''We have full confidence that the tournament will be conducted safely, given our successful implementation of COVID-19 counter measures throughout this year,'' he added.

The previous edition of the championship was hosted by Ekaterinburg, Russia in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. waives environmental rule to ease Mid-Atlantic fuel shortages

U.S. environmental regulators issued an emergency fuel waiver on Tuesday to help alleviate any shortages in reformulated gasoline in the Mid-Atlantic states as supplies tighten five days after a cyberattack shuttered the nations biggest pip...

EXCLUSIVE-Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources

U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub, people familiar with the matter said, due to uncertainty created by U.S.-China tensions.With 25 tariffs on imported...

Germany to open up as COVID-19 cases drop

Several German states, including the capital city Berlin, are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions in coming days after more than six months of lockdown as the number of new infections keeps dropping nationwide. Germany reported 6,12...

WB Guv to visit areas affected by post-poll violence on May 13

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he will visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on Thursday.Governor... will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021