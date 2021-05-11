Left Menu

Croatia to issue international arrest warrant for former Dinamo coach

Croatia is set to issue an international arrest warrant for former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic who failed to report this week to serve his jail sentence for fraud, the Zagreb county court said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:36 IST
Croatia to issue international arrest warrant for former Dinamo coach

Croatia is set to issue an international arrest warrant for former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic who failed to report this week to serve his jail sentence for fraud, the Zagreb county court said on Tuesday. Zoran Mamic's four years and eight months prison sentence was confirmed in March. He was due to turn up for serving the sentence by midnight on Monday. He is believed to be in Bosnia as he is also a Bosnian citizen.

"The Bosnian authorities must act on the arrest warrant and decide whether there are legal conditions met for Mamic to be handed over to Croatia," state news agency Hina quoted the court's spokesman Kresimir Devcic as saying. "If Bosnia refuses to hand him over, he will remain at large in Bosnia until his possible arrest in some other way," he said.

Mamic requested to serve the sentence in Bosnia, but Croatia refused it. He was sentenced to jail together with his brother Zdravko Mamic, former Dinamo executive president.

They had been charged together with another former Dinamo official and one tax expert for tax evasion worth 12.2 million kuna ($1.97 million) and for embezzlement of 116 million kuna from transfers of players from Dinamo. The Mamic brothers denied any wrongdoing. Zdravko Mamic, also with a dual citizenship, now lives in Bosnia.

Zoran Mamic resigned in March as Dinamo coach, ahead of the Europa League return clash against English side Tottenham Hotspur in Zagreb. ($1 = 6.1864 kuna)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. waives environmental rule to ease Mid-Atlantic fuel shortages

U.S. environmental regulators issued an emergency fuel waiver on Tuesday to help alleviate any shortages in reformulated gasoline in the Mid-Atlantic states as supplies tighten five days after a cyberattack shuttered the nations biggest pip...

EXCLUSIVE-Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources

U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub, people familiar with the matter said, due to uncertainty created by U.S.-China tensions.With 25 tariffs on imported...

Germany to open up as COVID-19 cases drop

Several German states, including the capital city Berlin, are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions in coming days after more than six months of lockdown as the number of new infections keeps dropping nationwide. Germany reported 6,12...

WB Guv to visit areas affected by post-poll violence on May 13

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he will visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on Thursday.Governor... will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021