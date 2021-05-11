Left Menu

Boxing-Hearn says Fury v Joshua will be in Saudi Arabia in August

A long-awaited world heavyweight boxing title unification fight between British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set for Saudi Arabia in August, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday. Hearn said he would be talking to Fury's people later on Tuesday. "We're in a great place, we're very comfortable with the deal now and we want to move forward and we want to get it done," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:43 IST
Boxing-Hearn says Fury v Joshua will be in Saudi Arabia in August

A long-awaited world heavyweight boxing title unification fight between British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set for Saudi Arabia in August, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday. Joshua, 31, holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles while Fury, 32, is the WBC belt holder.

"August the seventh, August the 14th. I think it's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia," Hearn, head of Matchroom Sport and Joshua's promoter, told Sky Sports television. "It's the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners they were fantastic as well," he added.

Joshua won back his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, in December 2019. He had lost the belts to the Mexican-American in an earlier shock defeat. Hearn said Fury's lawyers were going through the fine details but an announcement could come this week.

"We're very comfortable. Anthony's comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time, we're ready to go," said Hearn. He said it made more sense to go for the 14th in terms of the global spectacle, with the Tokyo Olympics finishing on Aug. 8, but hoped to nail down the date and venue in the next few days.

Hearn said in March that Fury and Joshua had agreed a two-fight deal to unify the title, although Fury's co-promoters subsequently cast doubt on that. Fury has not fought for more than a year since his knockout win against American Deontay Wilder. Joshua's last fight was against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December.

Joshua and Fury have both been active on social media recently, trading barbs. Fury said in a podcast with Hearn last week that he would expose Joshua in the ring as a fake and cut him down "like a hot knife through cheese".

He said the real difference between them was that Joshua was a businessman, while he was a 'Spartan'. Joshua took to Twitter on Tuesday to say: "Spartan" I’m tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. We're all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!"

Fury replied by saying Joshua was "no talk no action". Hearn said he would be talking to Fury's people later on Tuesday.

"We're in a great place, we're very comfortable with the deal now and we want to move forward and we want to get it done," he said. "I want to be able to stand here and not say 'give me a couple of days or next week'. "We just have to get everybody comfortable to shake hands and say 'we're in this as a team, we're in this for boxing. Let's move forward and make this fight'."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. waives environmental rule to ease Mid-Atlantic fuel shortages

U.S. environmental regulators issued an emergency fuel waiver on Tuesday to help alleviate any shortages in reformulated gasoline in the Mid-Atlantic states as supplies tighten five days after a cyberattack shuttered the nations biggest pip...

EXCLUSIVE-Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources

U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub, people familiar with the matter said, due to uncertainty created by U.S.-China tensions.With 25 tariffs on imported...

Germany to open up as COVID-19 cases drop

Several German states, including the capital city Berlin, are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions in coming days after more than six months of lockdown as the number of new infections keeps dropping nationwide. Germany reported 6,12...

WB Guv to visit areas affected by post-poll violence on May 13

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he will visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on Thursday.Governor... will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021