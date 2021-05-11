We look to go game by game as it is our essence: Atletico coach Simeone

Left Menu

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:15 IST
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simone (Photo/ Atletico Madrid Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Madrid have in their hands the chance to win La Liga 2020-21 season if they win the three games that are left in the Spanish competition. The first one will be against Real Sociedad and the 'Colchoneros' arrive at this game with the absence of Thomas Lemar, who got injured in the goalless draw against FC Barcelona last weekend, and the doubtful Jose Maria Gimenez and Sime Vrsaljko.

"Real Sociedad are a team that plays very well. A team that is dynamic, has a good game, and uses different ways to start its game. They always end up with two forwards, like Portu and Oyarzabal, accompanying Isak on the inside. Januzaj gives a lot of hierarchy to his attack, Silva gives the team a lot of vision of the game and personality," said Simeone in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "They have a team of many young players, who are very excited. I like how they play, they are a brave team, and obviously, tomorrow will be a tough game where we have to take the game where we think we can hurt them," he added.

Real Madrid is currently in the second place in La Liga points table with 75 points from 35 games and the side is two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. "We look for what was seen. Saul's presence was clearly evident, who always gives us, playing there as a lane, good feelings. He has a good passing game, a good second-line arrival. He can occupy the fourth midfielder when Hermoso occupies the left side. It can be a third midfielder when Carrasco plays on the wing as was done in several passages of the game the other day against Barcelona," said Simeone.

"We look to go game by game, because it is our essence since we arrived, it is our strength. We understand that only by focusing on the game that we play, we can be better. We aim for that," he added. La Liga fixture between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad can be watched live at 1:30 AM on Thursday on Facebook Watch. (ANI)

