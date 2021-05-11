Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal casts doubts over Olympic participation with wait-and-watch approach

Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:29 IST
Tennis-Nadal casts doubts over Olympic participation with wait-and-watch approach

Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.

Nadal, who won a singles gold in Beijing 2008 and added a doubles title in Rio de Janeiro eight years later partnering Marc Lopez, said that he is yet to firm up his plans on travelling to Tokyo. "I don't know yet. Honestly I can't give you a clear answer because I don't know. I don't know my calendar," Nadal told a news conference at the Rome Masters.

"In a normal world I'll never think about missing Olympics. There's no doubt about that. Everybody knows how important it has been for me to always play in the Olympics. "Under these circumstances, I don't know. Let's see what's going on in the next couple of months. I need to organise my schedule... In a normal year, I know my schedule almost 100% from Jan. 1 until the end of the season."

Japan's top-ranked men's and women's players - Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka - have raised concerns about staging the Games amid the pandemic. "This year is a bit different, no? We need to be flexible. We need to adapt about things that are happening," Nadal said.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion, who was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev in last week's Madrid Open, opens his Rome Masters campaign against local favourite Jannik Sinner on Wednesday. "... Tomorrow is going to be a tough start, one of the toughest possible against Sinner," Nadal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits fresh 10-week lows ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar dropped to a fresh 2-12-month low on Tuesday as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value, ahead of Wednesdays release of closely watched consumer price data. In recent years, rising inflation expec...

UK PM Johnson promises 'jobs, jobs, jobs' with post-pandemic plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to level up Britain by tackling inequality and driving an economic recovery from the pandemic with a raft of laws presented to parliament by Queen Elizabeth.In a ceremony pared back because o...

High turbidity in water to affect supply in parts of Delhi

Water supply will remain affected in parts of Delhi on Wednesday with high turbidity in raw water affecting operations at two treatment plants, the Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday.Due to very high turbidity in raw water from Upper Ganga Can...

COVID: Noida records 12 more deaths, Ghaziabad 7

The death toll due to COVID-19 surged to 339 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with 12 more fatalities while four more people succumbed in adjoining Ghaziabad to push its overall figures to 337, official data showed on Tuesday.The two districts adjoini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021