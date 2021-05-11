Left Menu

Long experience with Juventus will come to an end this year: Buffon

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on Tuesday confirmed that the ongoing 2020-21 season will be his last as a Juventus player.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:23 IST
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on Tuesday confirmed that the ongoing 2020-21 season will be his last as a Juventus player. The 43-year-old may have called time on his stint with Juventus, but he still has not chosen to retire from the sport.

"My future is clear and defined. This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will come to a definitive end this year," Buffon told beIN Sports, as reported by Goal.com "Either I stop playing, or if I find a situation that motivates me to play or have a different life experience, I will take it into consideration. I feel I gave everything for Juve. We have reached the end of a cycle," he added.

Buffon had become the most expensive goalkeeper on the planet when he made a move from Parma to Juventus in 2001. He went on to make 656 appearances for the side and this saw him land nine Serie A titles.

While talking about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, Buffon said: "I have an excellent relationship with Ronaldo. He's very nice to me." "He has scored a lot of goals, always, just like in the last few years. The individual is enhanced when the team reaches important goals. If this doesn't happen, the performances of the individuals suffer as well," he added.

Juventus is currently in the fifth position in the Serie A standings with 69 points from 35 matches. The Serie A title for the 2020-21 season has already been sealed by Inter Milan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

