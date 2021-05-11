Left Menu

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday said that his side does not have any preference in terms of venue for the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Tuchel says Chelsea has 'no preference' for venue of UCL finals
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday said that his side does not have any preference in terms of venue for the finals of the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City and Chelsea will be squaring off in the finals of the Champions League on May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. However, the English fans will miss out on attending the game as Turkey has been added to England's coronavirus red list for travel.

"No, absolutely not, the preference is to play it and to arrive wherever necessary," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying. "The good thing for me is we have top guys on the subject involved in talks with UEFA and with everybody who is involved in that decision, which is the best thing for me, because the people know what they are doing, and they will inform us when there is a decision to be informed about. And we'll adapt to whatever it is," he added.

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps had already confirmed that the UEFA will be taking the final decision on where the 2020-21 Champions League final will be held. "The UK has a successful track record of hosting matches with spectators so we are well placed to do it," Shapps had said last week.

"So we are very open to it, but it is actually in the end a decision for UEFA to make. But given it is two English clubs in the final, we look forward to hearing what they have to say," he added. As per a report on Goal.com, Wembley Stadium in London has emerged as the likely venue for the Champions League final to be hosted. (ANI)

