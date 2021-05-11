Left Menu

Horse racing-Ointment could explain Medina Spirit positive test - Baffert

Trainer Bob Baffert said on Tuesday that an anti-fungal ointment to treat dermatitis could be the source of Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit's positive test for betamethasone.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:03 IST
Horse racing-Ointment could explain Medina Spirit positive test - Baffert
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Trainer Bob Baffert said on Tuesday that an anti-fungal ointment to treat dermatitis could be the source of Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit's positive test for betamethasone. Baffert, who won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit on May 1, said the horse developed dermatitis on his hind end after the Santa Anita Derby in April and his veterinarian recommended daily use of Otomax to prevent it from spreading.

"I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results," Hall of Fame trainer Baffert said in a statement. "As such, I wanted to be forthright about this fact as soon as I learned of this information." Medina Spirit's post-race sample after the Kentucky Derby tested positive for 21 picograms of anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, over the legal limit in Kentucky racing, and Baffert was suspended from racing at Churchill Downs.

The racetrack also said if a second round of testing shows the presence of betamethasone Medina Spirit will be disqualified and runner-up Mandaloun will be declared the winner. The dark bay colt is scheduled to run in the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Baffert also said pharmacologists have told him 21 picograms of betamethasone would have had no effect on the outcome of the Kentucky Derby and that Medina Spirit is a deserved champion. "As I have stated, my investigation is continuing and we do not know for sure if this ointment was the cause of the test results, or if the test results are even accurate, as they have yet to be confirmed by the split sample," said Baffert.

"However, again, I have been told that a finding of a small amount, such as 21 picograms, could be consistent with application of this type of ointment. I intend to continue to investigate and I will continue to be transparent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brainard: Pulling back support due to high stocks may hurt efforts to boost jobs

Any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to limit its support for the economy because of surging asset prices would damage the conditions the central bank is helping create to spur job growth and the help millions still unemployed due to the pa...

Red Cross urges all sides in Gaza conflict to step back

The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC called on all sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza on Tuesday to de-escalate the violence that has killed at least 30 people and reminded them of the rules of war.The ICRC...

Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

Medicare will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff, the government said Tuesday.Officials hope to nudge facilities to keep giving shots as the worst ravages of the pandemic ease but the danger o...

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, Billie Eilish In Her Own Words. The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021