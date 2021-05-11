Left Menu

I don't care about what critics say: Misbah

We continue to give opportunities to players in the white-ball format as well. Misbah said while some might play down the wins over Zimbabwe but the success in South Africa and Zimbabwe was very satisfying.We had great results in both series.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:23 IST
I don't care about what critics say: Misbah

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday said that he ''doesn't care'' about what critics say about the national team's performance.

''I don't care about them and their criticism,'' Misbah said during a virtual press conference.

The former Pakistan captain said he was not worried about his future and is taking it one series at a time.

''We can only work and try hard. The bottom line is that results are not in our hands. As the head coach, I have not thought about my future and will not start doing that now either.'' Misbah also said the team management and selectors are trying out a lot of new players in all formats.

''Due to the exceptional conditions because of Covid-19 we have been able to take extended squads and have a close look at the available talent. ''But on the coming tour to England we will only pick those players who have a chance of playing in the World T20 Cup this year,'' he said.

He said he had pushed for selection of batsman Fawad Alam, spinner Nauman Ali and fast bowler Tabish Khan in the national team.

''In my opinion, age should not be a factor. If a performer is fit enough they should get an opportunity,'' he added.

''Against Zimbabwe, we gave Tabish Khan a chance without compromising on our strengths. Faheem Ashraf is a great performer and there is no danger to his place in the side. We continue to give opportunities to players in the white-ball format as well.'' Misbah said while some might play down the wins over Zimbabwe but the success in South Africa and Zimbabwe was very satisfying.

''We had great results in both series. Winning in different and tough conditions was important for the team. The openers performed well during the Test series against Zimbabwe. Fawad and Azhar Ali also made centuries. ''We performed better in the field as well. Hasan Ali performed extraordinarily. We would like to continue this momentum in England,'' he said.

''We are just concerned about our middle-order in white-ball cricket. We have to do something in that regard.'' PTI Cor AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brainard: Pulling back support due to high stocks may hurt efforts to boost jobs

Any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to limit its support for the economy because of surging asset prices would damage the conditions the central bank is helping create to spur job growth and the help millions still unemployed due to the pa...

Red Cross urges all sides in Gaza conflict to step back

The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC called on all sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza on Tuesday to de-escalate the violence that has killed at least 30 people and reminded them of the rules of war.The ICRC...

Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

Medicare will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff, the government said Tuesday.Officials hope to nudge facilities to keep giving shots as the worst ravages of the pandemic ease but the danger o...

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, Billie Eilish In Her Own Words. The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021