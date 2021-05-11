Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur to have fan representation on board after Super League criticism

English club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday announced that they would be having fan representation on their board.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:29 IST
Tottenham Hotspur to have fan representation on board after Super League criticism
Tottenham Hotspur logo . Image Credit: ANI

English club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday announced that they would be having fan representation on their board. This decision comes after the club had to endure huge backflash after being one of the 12 founding clubs of the breakaway European Super League. The criticism also forced Tottenham to pull out of the rebel tournament.

"We have all learnt lessons from recent events and have reviewed fan engagement as a priority. As a result we shall be liaising with key stakeholders and establishing a Club Advisory Panel, comprised of elected representatives from the different constituencies of our fanbase, inclusive and reflective of our fans' diversity. The Chair of this Panel will be appointed annually as a full Non-Executive of the Club Board," Tottenham said in an official statement. "We believe this provides for authentic, genuine representation and will ensure fans are at the heart of Club decision-making, something we greatly welcome," it added.

Tottenham confirmed that the selection criteria, mandate and constitution will be developed by independent advisors in consultation with fan groups to ensure it is truly representative of the club's supporter base. The club will also be welcoming 10,000 fans back inside their stadiums from next week.

"We are excited to be welcoming 10,000 fans back next week. Our stadium will hopefully soon re-open to full attendances and non-football events will return. Like many clubs, we shall need to recover from the loss of substantial revenues. The still-new stadium is the game changer in our progress - it will deliver the revenues for investment in the First Team," the club said. "Be assured, we are absolutely clear that the heartbeat of the Club is success on the pitch and our fans. It's important to now get behind Ryan and the team as we look to finish the season as strongly as possible and strive to retain a European spot," it added.

Tottenham Hotspur is currently in the seventh position in the Premier League standings with 56 points from 35 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beyond vaccines, UNESCO seeks share more global science

While the U.S. president is calling for suspending patents on COVID-19 vaccines, experts at UNESCO are quietly working on a more ambitious plan a new global system for sharing scientific knowledge that would outlast the current pandemic.At ...

Bengal reports record 20,136 new COVID cases, 132 more deaths

West Bengals daily tally of new COVID-19 cases breached the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, while 132 more people died in the state taking the death toll to 12,593, the Health Department said in a bulletin.A record 20,136 new cases took the tally t...

Three cricket bookies nabbed by Bengaluru police in Mumbai

Three bookies who were allegedly part of an IPL betting racket have been arrested by a Bengaluru police team from suburban Kandivali, a local official said on Tuesday.Natthu Raichura, Suresh Salian and Natwar Shah were arrested from Irani W...

Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates

A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets. The exchange killed a number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021