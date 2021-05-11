Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:30 IST
Tottenham adds fan to its board after Super League collapse

Tottenham will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve trust and relations with disgruntled supporters following the club's aborted effort to join the European Super League.

The chair of an advisory panel comprising elected representatives from the fanbase will be appointed annually on the club's board, Tottenham said Tuesday.

''We believe this provides for authentic, genuine representation and will ensure fans are at the heart of club decision-making, something we greatly welcome,'' Tottenham said in a statement.

Six English clubs were involved in last month's attempt to set up a closed-off breakaway league also including six other leading teams in Europe. The English teams then pulled out of the proposed competition following opposition from the British government and fans.

The clubs appear keen to re-engage with the supporters.

Chelsea announced last week that three fans, referred to as supporter advisers, will attend board meetings from July 1 to ensure ''supporter sentiment'' is considered in decision-making.

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer pledged in an open letter to dramatically improve his relationship with supporters by holding talks on ''fan share ownership'' and investing in upgrades to Old Trafford.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool were the other English teams involved.

