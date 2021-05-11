Sports News Roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss; Habs nab final playoff spot despite OT Loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Derby face sanctions after EFL wins appeal over financial breaches

The English Football League (EFL) has won its appeal against a disciplinary commission clearing Championship (second-tier) club Derby County of financial misconduct, the EFL said on Tuesday. British media reported that Derby could start next season with a significant points deduction or be relegated to League One due to potential sanctions related to the club's accounting policies.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss

Washington's Russell Westbrook got his record-setting 182nd career triple-double on Monday, but the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 125-124 victory over the visiting Wizards. Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, his 36th triple-double of the season, passing Oscar Robertson's career mark. It was his fifth triple-double in a row and his 18th in his past 21 games.

Report: Alex Rodriguez's bid to buy Timberwolves ongoing

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore have yet to seal a deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves following a 30-day exclusive negotiating window, according to ESPN. The pair reportedly continue to negotiate with current owner Glen Taylor.

NHL roundup: Habs nab final playoff spot despite OT Loss

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway 2:42 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat host Montreal 4-3 on Monday night, but the result was enough to send the Canadiens to the playoffs. McDavid took a feed from Leon Draisaitl and roofed the game winner over Montreal goalie Jake Allen for his 33rd goal and a two-point game.

Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

Brewers RHP Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday. Zimmermann, who will turn 35 on May 23, initially planned to retire from the sport at the end of April. The Auburndale, Wis. native, however, elected to give it another go with his home-state team.

Horse racing-Ointment could explain Medina Spirit positive test - Baffert

Trainer Bob Baffert said on Tuesday that an anti-fungal ointment to treat dermatitis could be the source of Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit's positive test for betamethasone. Baffert, who won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit on May 1, said the horse developed dermatitis on his hind end after the Santa Anita Derby in April and his veterinarian recommended daily use of Otomax to prevent it from spreading.

Tennis-Nadal casts doubts over Olympic participation with wait-and-watch approach

Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.

MLB roundup: Reds manhandle Pirates 14-1

Tyler Naquin hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs Monday as the visiting Cincinnati Reds spanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1. Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer, Tucker Barnhart and Nick Castellanos each hit a two-run double, and Nick Senzel had a two-run single and an RBI double for the Reds.

Soccer-FIFA discusses human rights concerns ahead of Qatar World Cup

Global soccer governing body FIFA said it held talks on Tuesday with a number of member associations and confederations to address concerns relating to workers' welfare and human rights in host nation Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Britain's Guardian reported in February that at least 6,500 migrant workers – many working on World Cup projects - had died in Qatar since it won the right 10 years ago to stage the event, according to the newspaper's calculations from official records.

