Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final to Porto - Turkish media reports

Porto emerged on Monday as an option to host the final. Last week, the UK government placed Portugal on its 'green list' from May 17, which means fans of the English clubs would be free to travel to the game should it be moved.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:40 IST
UEFA has moved this month's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea from Istanbul to Porto, according to Turkish media reports on Tuesday. European soccer's governing body declined to comment on the reports from the media outlets, which included television channel HaberTurk, while Turkish Football Federation officials were not immediately available for comment.

The UK government placed Turkey on its travel 'red list' on Friday, effectively ruling out the opportunity for supporters of the English clubs to attend the game. Talks have taken place between UEFA and the UK government in recent days on moving the May 29 game to Wembley Stadium in London to allow easier access for fans of the English clubs.

However, a source with knowledge of the discussions said there were obstacles around the need for quarantine exemptions for international broadcasters, technical and support staff and sponsors. Porto emerged on Monday as an option to host the final.

Last week, the UK government placed Portugal on its 'green list' from May 17, which means fans of the English clubs would be free to travel to the game should it be moved. Portugal is currently in the last phase of easing a lockdown and expects to lift travel restrictions from May 17.

