FACTBOX-Soccer-Manchester City's Premier League titles under Guardiola

Manchester City won their seventh top division league title -- their fifth Premier League crown in a decade -- after taking an unassailable 10-point lead in the 2020-21 campaign with three games left. Pep Guardiola has now won three league titles in three different leagues after successful stints with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The following is a breakdown of how City won each title under Guardiola: * First Premier League title: 2017-18

After Guardiola arrived in 2016 and took a season to adjust as City manager, going trophyless for the first time in his career, the Spaniard bounced back in 2017-18 with a team that shattered records. City became the first club to finish with 100 points, the most wins in a season (32), the most away wins (16) and scored a record 106 goals, with 13 different scorers and four players in double figures.

To underline their dominance, City also won by the biggest margin (19 points) as second-placed Manchester United bowed out of the title race with five games to spare. * Second Premier League title: 2018-19

As Guardiola's old foe Jose Mourinho floundered at United and eventually got the sack, a new but familiar rival emerged as a contender in the form of Juergen Klopp at Liverpool. The two had faced each other before when Bayern Munich battled Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga but Klopp's Liverpool were more than worthy competitors as the two sides pushed each other to the absolute limit.

Liverpool lost only one game all season while City lost four. However, City displayed remarkable resilience and won their last 14 games to keep Liverpool at bay, claiming the title by a single point on the final day. * Third Premier League title: 2020-21

After conceding the title to Liverpool in 2019-20, Guardiola spent big on strengthening his central defence, with Ruben Dias becoming a defensive lynchpin. But the Spanish coach did not otherwise make wholesale changes to his squad. As Raheem Sterling faltered after a 20-goal season and with Sergio Aguero often injured, midfielders such as Ilkay Gundogan and young Phil Foden became crucial to their title charge with vital goals in the second half of the campaign.

City played catch-up for most of the season due to games in hand from COVID-19 enforced postponements but once they topped the league in January they did not look back. As Liverpool faded following injuries to key players, derby rivals Manchester United were City's closest challengers but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side left it too late to mount a charge as City wrapped up the title with three games to spare. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

