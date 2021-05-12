Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic fumes at umpire in rain-affected Rome opener

The 33-year-old Serb made his feelings clear after he was broken when serving for victory in the second set. "How much do you wanna play?," Djokovic yelled at umpire Nacho Forcadell. "I asked you three times, you are not checking anything." The match was eventually suspended for three hours before Djokovic secured a 6-3 7-6(5) victory.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:16 IST
Tennis-Djokovic fumes at umpire in rain-affected Rome opener
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

World number one Novak Djokovic was furious with the chair umpire for not suspending play as rain trickled down during his Italian Open second-round match against American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Serb made his feelings clear after he was broken when serving for victory in the second set.

"How much do you wanna play?," Djokovic yelled at umpire Nacho Forcadell. "I asked you three times, you are not checking anything." The match was eventually suspended for three hours before Djokovic secured a 6-3 7-6(5) victory. All the other men's matches for the day were cancelled.

Djokovic said he had been struggling with the court conditions before the players were sent off the court at 5-5 in the second set. "It's not the first time or probably the last that I'm going to experience such conditions," Djokovic, who has received an opening-round bye this week, told Amazon Prime.

"And even with that much experience behind me I still get upset and lose my cool. But it's OK. At the end of the day these are great lessons - I will try and take away some important things from this day." Djokovic was disqualified from last year's U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a female line judge with a ball during his fourth-round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Chasing a sixth title in Rome, Djokovic will play the winner of the match between Britain's Cameron Norrie and Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the round of 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some units in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah oil refinery stopped working, exports not affected

Kuwaiti state refiner KNPC said on Tuesday that some production units in the Mina Abdullah oil refinery have stopped working after steam production units stopped, but exports operations have not been affected, state news agency KUNA said, c...

Soccer-Man City crowned Premier League champions again

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after second-placed rivals Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday.Uniteds defeat means City are 10 points clear with both...

FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar hit a 2-12-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value. In re...

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.Matsuyama, making his mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021