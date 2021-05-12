Left Menu

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

"Seeing how the Masters win was portrayed in Japan was great, really unforgettable, and that really stands out for my trip back to Japan," Matsuyama said ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Matsuyama said he only wore the Masters champion's Green Jacket twice while in Japan, once during a news conference and the other time when he met Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to receive an award.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:32 IST
Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.

Matsuyama, making his much-anticipated return to action at this week's PGA Tour event in Texas, said being in quarantine freed him up to read probably every newspaper and magazine story about him becoming the first Japanese man to win a major. "Seeing how the Masters win was portrayed in Japan was great, really unforgettable, and that really stands out for my trip back to Japan," Matsuyama said ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

Matsuyama said he only wore the Masters champion's Green Jacket twice while in Japan, once during a news conference and the other time when he met Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to receive an award. Matsuyama, who was already followed by a huge media contingent, said he is not used to all the attention he has received since his one-shot Masters victory.

"I realize now the responsibility that goes with a major championship, especially the Masters," said Matsuyama. "I'm honored. I'm flattered by the added attention, but at the same time, sometimes it's difficult to say no. "But it goes with the territory and, again, grateful that I have this opportunity and I'll try my best to prepare well for what's to come."

Matsuyama, whose best finish in two appearances at the AT&T Byron Nelson is a share of 16th place in 2018, said he barely picked up a golf club while in Japan. World number 15 Matsuyama said his focus for this week is getting back into form ahead of the year's second major - the May 20-23 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina.

"I didn't get to practice very much at all," said Matsuyama "And then coming back here, and I'm just, really one of my goals now is just to try to find my game again and prepare for the PGA Championship next week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian workers allege 'shocking violations' in building Hindu temple in New Jersey

Hundreds of marginalized workers from India were recruited to build a massive Hindu temple in New Jersey where they were forced to work long hours for low pay in violation of U.S. labor and immigration laws, according to lawsuit filed on Tu...

Soccer-Sporting win first Portuguese title in 19 years

Sporting were crowned Portuguese champions for the first time since 2002 when they beat Boavista 1-0 at home on Tuesday.Striker Paulinho struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute and Ruben Amorims side saw out the win to claim the...

Georgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16

When the state of Georgia made COVID-19 vaccinations available to children as young as 12 on Tuesday, Atlanta residents Jenny and Jeffrey Brower rushed to schedule an appointment for their twin 13-year-old girls. As Georgians, they were amo...

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunizati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021