Soccer-Sporting win first Portuguese title in 19 years

Sporting were crowned Portuguese champions for the first time since 2002 when they beat Boavista 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

Striker Paulinho struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute, taking unbeaten Sporting on to 82 points after 32 games, an unassailable eight-point advantage over second-placed Porto.

