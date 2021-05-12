Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 03:41 IST
Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. "The Red Bulls are really fast on the straights. They have this bendy wing on the back of their car which they put on today and they gained at least three tenths," the Briton told Sky Sports television.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal. In a note sent to teams on Tuesday and seen by Reuters, International Automobile Federation (FIA) single seater technical head Nikolas Tombazis said new load deflection tests would be introduced from June 15.

Article 3.8 of Formula One's technical regulations says all components influencing a car’s aerodynamic performance must be "rigidly secured to the entirely sprung part of the car" and "remain immobile in relation to the sprung part of the car". "We have become aware of some cases whereby rear designs which comply with the requirements of articles 3.9.3 and 3.9.4 nonetheless exhibit excessive deflections while the cars are in motion," said Tombazis.

"We believe that such deformations can have a significant influence on a car’s aerodynamic performance and hence could be deemed to contravene the provisions of article 3.8." Tombazis' note did not mention any teams or give specific examples.

"We will be looking out for any anomalous behaviour of the deformation of the rear wing," said Tombazis. "In particular we will not tolerate any persistent out of plane deformation that may be contrived to circumvent the symmetrical loading applied in the load deflection tests.

"Should we observe any characteristics that indicate exploitation of this area, we will introduce further load deflection tests as necessary." The FIA can carry out such tests on any part of the bodywork suspected of moving once the car is in motion.

The delay in implementing the new tests until just before the French Grand Prix is to allow teams the time to strengthen their wings, and the first month of the new tests will have a 20% tolerance. There have been four races so far, with three won by Hamilton and one by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and France is scheduled to be round eight. Hamilton has a 14 point lead in the championship.

Horner said last weekend that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had raised the subject of bendy wings in conversation with him, which the Austrian confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India’s decision allowing 5G trials without Chinese companies a sovereign one: US

Indias recent decision authorising 5G trials without Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE is a sovereign one, a top State Department official has said, asserting that America is deeply concerned about the dangers of installing networks with equ...

UK unveils law to fine social media firms which fail to remove online abuse

Britain said on Wednesday a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10 of turnover or 18 million pounds 25 million if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also f...

UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

Britain said on Wednesday it would ban the live export of animals for slaughter and fattening, explore prohibiting the sale of foie gras and formally recognise animals as sentient beings as part of a post-Brexit welfare plan. The government...

Major clashes erupt in Israel's Lod, Netanyahu declares state of emergency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod as intense rioting has erupted in the Arab-Jewish city amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. Citing local media, The Times of Israel reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021