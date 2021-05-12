Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss

Washington's Russell Westbrook got his record-setting 182nd career triple-double on Monday, but the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 125-124 victory over the visiting Wizards. Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, his 36th triple-double of the season, passing Oscar Robertson's career mark. It was his fifth triple-double in a row and his 18th in his past 21 games.

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory. Matsuyama, making his much-anticipated return to action at this week's PGA Tour event in Texas, said being in quarantine freed him up to read probably every newspaper and magazine story about him becoming the first Japanese man to win a major.

Soccer-False nine was Guardiola's secret weapon, now it's unstoppable

Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year.

MLB roundup: Reds manhandle Pirates 14-1

Tyler Naquin hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs Monday as the visiting Cincinnati Reds spanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1. Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer, Tucker Barnhart and Nick Castellanos each hit a two-run double, and Nick Senzel had a two-run single and an RBI double for the Reds.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit cleared to compete in Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horse's positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there.

Soccer-Man City crowned Premier League champions again

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after second-placed rivals Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday. United's defeat means City are 10 points clear with both sides having three games left to play.

Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won.

Soccer-Man United lose to Leicester to hand title to Man City

A weakened Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester City on Tuesday, ending Manchester City's wait to be crowned Premier League champions. A thumping header from Caglar Soyuncu gave Leicester all three points after Mason Greenwood had cancelled out Luke Thomas's opener for the visitors.

Tennis-Djokovic fumes at umpire in rain-affected Rome opener

World number one Novak Djokovic was furious with the chair umpire for not suspending play as rain trickled down during his Italian Open second-round match against American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Serb made his feelings clear after he was broken when serving for victory in the second set.

Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April.

