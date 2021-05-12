Left Menu

We need to score more goals: women's hockey forward Lalremsiami

If we can create more goal scoring opportunities, then it will definitely hold us in good stead, especially in an Olympic year, added the 21-year-old.Lalremsiami also said that she is looking to make a bigger impact for the Indian team this year.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:16 IST
Some important lessons learnt from a recent tour of Germany, India women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami said the team will look to become a better goal-scoring machine as it gears up for the Olympic Games.

Lalremsiami has played 64 matches for the national side and said that the tour of Germany in February-March this year as been quite an eye-opener.

''The tour of Germany was a tough one for us, but we got a chance to learn many things about our own game in the four matches that we played on the tour,'' shewas quoted as saying in a Hockey india press release.

''I think we needed to create more goal scoring opportunities in the tour of Germany and that will be our main focus this year. If we can create more goal scoring opportunities, then it will definitely hold us in good stead, especially in an Olympic year,'' added the 21-year-old.

Lalremsiami also said that she is looking to make a bigger impact for the Indian team this year. ''I have been in the team for four years now and 2021 will be the most important year in my career because it's an Olympic year. I have been very satisfied with the way my career has gone so far.

''However, I am looking to make a bigger impact...especially in the Olympics. I am very confident about my abilities and I sure that I can make more contributions to the Indian team's victories in the upcoming months,'' said the forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

