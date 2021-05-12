Sports News Roundup: Heat clinch playoffs with win over Celtics; Soccer-Man City crowned Premier League champions again and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory. Matsuyama, making his much-anticipated return to action at this week's PGA Tour event in Texas, said being in quarantine freed him up to read probably every newspaper and magazine story about him becoming the first Japanese man to win a major.

NBA roundup: Heat clinch playoffs with win over Celtics

The Miami Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs for the fourth time in the past six seasons by beating the host Boston Celtics 129-121 on Tuesday night. Miami won in Boston for the second consecutive game, all but relegating the Celtics to the NBA's play-in tournament. Miami has a three-game lead and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Celtics with each team having three regular-season contests to play.

Soccer-Sporting title celebrations marred as fans clash with riot police

Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese champions for the first time in nearly two decades clashed with riot police in the early hours of Wednesday. Fans had gathered on Tuesday evening outside the Sporting stadium in Lisbon where their team beat Boavista 1-0, jumping with happiness, hugging, waving flags, and shouting "Champions" as hundreds of cars beeped their horns in celebration.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit cleared to compete in Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horse's positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there.

Soccer-Man City crowned Premier League champions again

Manchester City was confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after second-placed rivals Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday. United's defeat means City is 10 points clear with both sides having three games left to play.

MLB roundup: Manny Machado's 5 RBIs lift COVID-19 plagued Padres

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and a three-run triple, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver. Reliever Miguel Diaz (1-0) tossed three shutout innings for San Diego, which was without Fernando Tatis Jr. The star shortstop tested positive for the coronavirus, as did Wil Myers, who was pulled from the game in the third inning. Both were placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Eric Hosmer was also removed from the game in the seventh inning due to contact tracing, and he subsequently was placed on the COVID-19 IL, as were two teammates pregame, utility men Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.

Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won.

Soccer-Man United lose to Leicester to hand title to Man City

A weakened Manchester United was beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester City on Tuesday, ending Manchester City's wait to be crowned Premier League champions. A thumping header from Caglar Soyuncu gave Leicester all three points after Mason Greenwood had canceled out Luke Thomas's opener for the visitors.

Tennis-Djokovic fumes at umpire in rain-affected Rome opener

World number one Novak Djokovic was furious with the chair umpire for not suspending play as the rain trickled down during his Italian Open second-round match against American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Serb made his feelings clear after he was broken when serving for victory in the second set.

Logan Webb whiffs career-high 10 as Giants top Rangers

Right-hander Logan Webb struck out a career-high 10 in six-plus innings and the host San Francisco Giants took advantage of Texas Rangers walks and miscues to complete a two-game interleague sweep with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Yastrzemski had the biggest of the Giants' four hits, an RBI double in a two-run first inning that gave San Francisco the lead for good in the well-pitched series finale.

