Left Menu

US track and field team cancel Olympic training camp in Japan over COVID -TBS

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:22 IST
US track and field team cancel Olympic training camp in Japan over COVID -TBS

The United States' track and field team have cancelled their pre-Olympic training camp in Japan due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday.

The camp was originally scheduled to take place in early July in Chiba, a prefecture neighbouring Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and is currently scheduled to take place from July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7 more bodies seen floating in Ganga in UP's Ballia; total count 52

With seven more bodies seen floating in the Ganga, the count of bodies found in this Uttar Pradesh district has reached 52, an official said on Wednesday.The district administration is immediately performing the last rites of the deceased a...

Gauteng working hard to remedy delays in payment of NPO subsidies

Gauteng Social Development DSD says it is working hard to remedy delays in payment of Non-Profit Organisations NPOs registered for subsidies.In a statement on Tuesday, the department said since the week of 26-30 April 2021, it had started w...

National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage likely to attract Rs 45,000 crore investment: Prakash Javadekar.

National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage likely to attract Rs 45,000 crore investment Prakash Javadekar....

Follow Centre's SoP on vaccinating prison inmates: HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to follow the Union governments SoP on vaccinating prison inmates, including those inmates who do not have an Aadhaar card.A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021