US track and field team cancel Olympic training camp in Japan over COVID -TBS

The United States' track and field team have cancelled their pre-Olympic training camp in Japan due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday.

The camp was originally scheduled to take place in early July in Chiba, a prefecture neighbouring Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and is currently scheduled to take place from July 23.

