ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin holds on to his 2nd position, Hasan Ali and Shaheen attain career-best spots

Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Shaheen Afridi on Wednesday achieved career-best positions in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after becoming the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:54 IST
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Shaheen Afridi on Wednesday achieved career-best positions in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after becoming the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match. Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler to feature in the top ten ICC rankings in the Test format and he has held on to his second spot. Jasprit Bumrah has also held on to his 11th position.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-27 in the first innings), left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (5-52 in the second innings) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (5-86 in the second innings) played important roles as Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare by an innings and 147 runs to complete a 2-0 series win. Hasan has moved up to six places to the 14th position, Shaheen is up to nine places to 22nd and Nauman has gone from 54th to the 46th position after registering only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test.

It was the first such instance in 28 years, the last one being when Australia's Paul Reiffel, Shane Warne, and Tim May achieved the feat against England at Edgbaston in 1993. Meanwhile, opener Abid Ali's player of the match performance of 215 not out has helped him advance 38 places to 40th among batsmen while Azhar Ali has gained four slots to reach 16th position after scoring 126. Nauman has also gained in this list, his quick 97 lifting him 35 places to 116th spot.

For Zimbabwe, Regis Chakabva has gained 16 slots to reach 81st place after scores of 33 and 80 while Luke Jongwe has entered the rankings in 133rd position. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani's haul of three for 82 sees him advance four places to 51st. Tendai Chisoro is up 11 slots to the 110th position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

