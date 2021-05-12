Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk says he will skip Euros to focus on knee rehab

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has said he has made the difficult decision to skip next month's European Championship in a bid to fully recover from his season-ending knee injury.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:00 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk says he will skip Euros to focus on knee rehab

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has said he has made the difficult decision to skip next month's European Championship in a bid to fully recover from his season-ending knee injury. Van Dijk, who was injured in the Premier League Merseyside derby against Everton in October, has been sidelined ever since after undergoing surgery and the 29-year-old said he was "gutted" to miss out on the Euros.

"With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I've decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season," the Dutch defender told the Liverpool website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433769-virgil-van-dijk-exclusive-interview-injury-pre-season-comeback. "Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it."

Netherlands are in Group C along with Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, and are scheduled to play their three group games in Amsterdam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan mulling to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

The Rajasthan government is exploring the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines from other countries through global tenders, Health minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, said it would have been ...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL25 VIRUS-ACTIVE CASES Active COVID-19 cases in country dip for second day New Delhi Indias total COVID-19 active cases dipped to 37,04,099 with a net decline of 11,122 cases in a span of 24 ho...

UK's PM Johnson announces COVID-19 public inquiry

Britain will launch a public inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.This process will place the states actions under the microscope, he told parliament. The inquiry wil...

India and Estonia Together can do a lot in Digital Sector: Ambassador of Estonia to India Katrin Kivi

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir In a recent virtual event PHDCCI International Week organised by The International Affairs and Trade Fairs Committee, Ambassador of Estonia to India Ms. Katrin Kivi, and Chairman of the Board Enterprise Esto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021