Left Menu

Badminton-Singapore Open cancelled due to COVID-19

"All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants," the BWF said in a statement. "However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:10 IST
Badminton-Singapore Open cancelled due to COVID-19

The Singapore Open, scheduled for June 1-6, has been cancelled due to travel complications amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The Super 500 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour was the last tournament where Olympic hopefuls could collect points towards the Race to Tokyo rankings - a programme that decides who qualifies for the Summer Games which begin on July 23.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said the tournament would not be rescheduled. "All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants," the BWF said in a statement.

"However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community's health and safety, the event has been cancelled." It marks the second straight year the tournament has been called off due to the pandemic.

The Race to Tokyo period will end on June 15 and the BWF said it would provide further details on Olympic qualification at a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that Englands cricket board will relent if countrys top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.ECBs Director of Cricket A...

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.The Labor Departmen...

Fuel shortages worsen on sixth day of top U.S. fuel pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. A ransomware attack on the Colon...

Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covisheild vaccine on May 11.She said some vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.Around 16,000 doses, which were avai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021