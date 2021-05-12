Left Menu

If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that Englands cricket board will relent if countrys top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.ECBs Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has indicated that their centrally contracted cricketers might not be available for the IPL as they have international commitments which they need to honour.Almost half of the IPL franchises have top English cricketers with national captain Eoin Morgan leading Kolkata Knight Riders and the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes playing for Rajasthan Royals.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:36 IST
If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that England's cricket board will relent if country's top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.

ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has indicated that their centrally contracted cricketers might not be available for the IPL as they have international commitments which they need to honour.

Almost half of the IPL franchises have top English cricketers with national captain Eoin Morgan leading Kolkata Knight Riders and the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes playing for Rajasthan Royals. Add to it, Jonny Bairstow who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

''It's going to be interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it's best players to play IPL if it's rescheduled,'' Pietersen tweeted.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 due to multiple COVID-19 cases in uts bio-bubble.

During his playing days, Pietersen was the only sought after England player in the IPL. The controversial former batsman feels that things have changed from his playing days as top players now understand the value of IPL.

''When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it's all their best branded players! If they stand together, they'll play IPL.'' PTI KHS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reenat Sandhu appointed Secretary (West) in MEA

Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs MEA, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.Sandhu, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service IFS officer, is Officer on S...

If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that Englands cricket board will relent if countrys top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.ECBs Director of Cricket A...

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.The Labor Departmen...

Fuel shortages worsen on sixth day of top U.S. fuel pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. A ransomware attack on the Colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021