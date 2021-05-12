If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that England's cricket board will relent if country's top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.

ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has indicated that their centrally contracted cricketers might not be available for the IPL as they have international commitments which they need to honour.

Almost half of the IPL franchises have top English cricketers with national captain Eoin Morgan leading Kolkata Knight Riders and the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes playing for Rajasthan Royals. Add to it, Jonny Bairstow who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

''It's going to be interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it's best players to play IPL if it's rescheduled,'' Pietersen tweeted.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 due to multiple COVID-19 cases in uts bio-bubble.

During his playing days, Pietersen was the only sought after England player in the IPL. The controversial former batsman feels that things have changed from his playing days as top players now understand the value of IPL.

''When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it's all their best branded players! If they stand together, they'll play IPL.'' PTI KHS PM PM

