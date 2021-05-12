Left Menu

Soccer-'This title is for you': Ajax melt down league trophy for fan souvenirs

Each star will weigh 3.45g and contain 0.06g from the trophy, which was awarded to Ajax for their 35th league triumph, with the Royal Dutch Football Association giving the club a replica to display in their trophy cabinet. Ajax said they wanted to share their triumph with their supporters, who were barred from entering games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:50 IST
Soccer-'This title is for you': Ajax melt down league trophy for fan souvenirs

Ajax Amsterdam have found an ingenious way to reward their fans for putting up with missing much of a title-winning season, melting down their Eredivisie trophy to give tiny silver stars to more than 42,000 season-ticket holders. Each star will weigh 3.45g and contain 0.06g from the trophy, which was awarded to Ajax for their 35th league triumph, with the Royal Dutch Football Association giving the club a replica to display in their trophy cabinet.

Ajax said they wanted to share their triumph with their supporters, who were barred from entering games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This season, we have largely had to play without our fans," general director Edwin van der Sar said. "Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week. On the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts.

"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans however sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.' After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship." Ajax were crowned champions following a 4-0 home thrashing of lowly Emmen on May 2. They also won the Dutch Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reenat Sandhu appointed Secretary (West) in MEA

Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs MEA, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.Sandhu, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service IFS officer, is Officer on S...

If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that Englands cricket board will relent if countrys top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.ECBs Director of Cricket A...

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.The Labor Departmen...

Fuel shortages worsen on sixth day of top U.S. fuel pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. A ransomware attack on the Colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021