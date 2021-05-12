Left Menu

Netherlands defender Van Dijk out of European Championship

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:03 IST
Netherlands defender Van Dijk out of European Championship

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk ruled himself out of the European Championship on Wednesday, saying he wanted to use the offseason to complete his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

The Liverpool center back has been out since October after he damaged his anterior cruciate ligaments in a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a Premier League game.

“I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the offseason,'' Van Dijk said in an interview with Liverpool's website.

“So, the full focus will be on preseason with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that. Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it.” Van Dijk said he is looking at the bigger picture, including helping the Netherlands qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

“I am quite mature and I know by now what could be a good decision,” he said, “and I think this decision has definitely been the right one, in my opinion, to give my body and my knee a little bit more extra time to get ready for hopefully a big, big 18 months at least with the club but also with my country because we’re trying to go to the next tournament after this as well and that starts in September.” Van Dijk said he is on schedule to take part in preseason training with Liverpool.

The next Premier League season starts Aug. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Inflation fears spook US stocks, Treasury yields jump

U.S. stocks fell again on Wednesday as benchmark Treasury yields jumped after data showed consumer prices unexpectedly rose by the most in nearly 12 years in April, prompting bets on earlier interest rate hikes.Moments after data showed the...

269 IIT-Jodhpur students test COVID positive since Feb

A total of 269 IIT-Jodhpur students returning to the campus have tested COVID-19 positive since February 2, university officials said on Wednesday.With students arriving at the campus for their practical sessions, 3,000 RT-PCR tests were co...

Justice Chandrachud tests positive for COVID-19, SC hearing in suo motu case deferred

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, the apex court sources said on Wednesday. The top court meanwhile issued a notice which said the scheduled hearing on Thursday before a three-judge bench headed b...

France says warplanes escorted by Russian jet over Black Sea were on observation mission

The French defence ministry said a Russian jet escorted three French military planes over the Black Sea on Tuesday and on Wednesday.They were on an observation mission in international airspace, it said. Earlier on Wednesday, Russias defenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021