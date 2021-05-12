Soccer-Spaniard Mateu Lahoz to referee Champions League final

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will take charge of his first Champions League final when Chelsea face Manchester City on May 29, UEFA said on Wednesday. The 44-year-old served as a fourth official at the 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mateu Lahoz officiated in six Champions League ties this season, including the quarter-final first-leg match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain. He will be assisted by countrymen Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar.

Mateu Lahoz has also made the list of referees for this year's European Championship.

