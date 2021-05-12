European Super League: UEFA opens investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus' involvement

UEFA on Wednesday announced that it has opened a disciplinary investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus' involvement in the controversial and breakaway European Super League. Nine of the 12 founding clubs of the European Super League have taken a step back and they have confirmed their commitment to UEFA. The three remaining clubs -- Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona -- had refused to get reintegrated into UEFA and as a result, they face further punishment.

"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in an official statement, as reported by Goal.com. "Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course," it added.

Earlier, Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Association (FIGC) had said that Juventus will be banned from Serie A next season if they still choose to remain a part of the breakaway and rebel European Super League. "The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A," Gabriele Gravina told Radio Kiss Kiss, as reported by Goal.com.

"I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon," he added. The announcement to form a breakaway European Super League made by 12 founding clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, was met with widespread criticism.

As a result, all the six Premier League clubs, involved in the proposed European Super League, withdrew from the competition. (ANI)

