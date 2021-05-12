Left Menu

Cycling-Ewan wins Giro stage five, Landa crashes out

The Lotto Soudal rider surged through to beat Italian Giacomo Nizzolo on the line alongside the Adriatic resort of Cattolica with Elia Viviani in third place. But the day was overshadowed by late crashes involving Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious).

Reuters | Modena | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:14 IST
Cycling-Ewan wins Giro stage five, Landa crashes out

Australian Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory but two favourites saw their GC hopes go up in smoke in a crash-hit climax to stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. The Lotto Soudal rider surged through to beat Italian Giacomo Nizzolo on the line alongside the Adriatic resort of Cattolica with Elia Viviani in third place.

But the day was overshadowed by late crashes involving Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious). Russian Sivakov fell heavily after clipping an over-hanging tree but finished the stage. Worse was to follow as Spaniard Landa went down about 4km from the finish and his race appeared to be over.

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Karnataka Home Minister discusses setting up of Step Down hospitals in hotels

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaihas stated that Step Down hospitals should be set up in hotels with the help of private hospitals in the state to treat COVID-19 patients. A virtual meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Basavaraj Bomma...

Sport-McGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the worlds highest-paid athlete over the last year ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes httpwww.forbes.com list released on Wednesday. During the 12-...

Share of foreign aid sent to Delhi should not go only to hospitals managed by Centre: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Centre that when allocating foreign aid, in the form of medicines and equipment, for the national capital, the same should not just go to the hospitals and institutions managed by the central gover...

Biden seeks consensus with Republicans as Trump critic ousted

President Joe Biden held his first White House meeting with Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in search of common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, education and childcare. Biden, a De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021