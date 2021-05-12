Left Menu

Second edition of Lanka Premier League to commence on July 30

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that the 2nd edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 30- August 22, 2021.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:17 IST
Second edition of Lanka Premier League to commence on July 30
Lanka Premier League (LPL) logo . Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that the 2nd edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 30- August 22, 2021. "We have found a suitable window to hold this year's edition, whilst we are currently working on finalizing the other details of the tournament,'' said Professor Arjuna De Silva, Chairman, Management Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in an official release issued by SLC.

The first edition of the LPL, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavor, was initiated last year and was held at the MRICS, Hambantota, with the participation of five teams. The first edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. The SLC will assess the country's COVID-19 situation and discuss with the Ministry of Health closer to the tournament prior to taking a final decision on the competition.

The first edition of Lanka Premier League commenced on November 26 last year. Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural edition of the tournament as the side defeated Galle Gladiators in the final on December 16, 2020.

Galle Gladiators' Danushka Gunathilaka scored the most runs in the tournament with 476 runs from 10 matches while Jaffna Stallions' Wanindu Hasaranga took the most wickets (17). (ANI)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Karnataka Home Minister discusses setting up of Step Down hospitals in hotels

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaihas stated that Step Down hospitals should be set up in hotels with the help of private hospitals in the state to treat COVID-19 patients. A virtual meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Basavaraj Bomma...

Sport-McGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the worlds highest-paid athlete over the last year ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes httpwww.forbes.com list released on Wednesday. During the 12-...

Share of foreign aid sent to Delhi should not go only to hospitals managed by Centre: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Centre that when allocating foreign aid, in the form of medicines and equipment, for the national capital, the same should not just go to the hospitals and institutions managed by the central gover...

Biden seeks consensus with Republicans as Trump critic ousted

President Joe Biden held his first White House meeting with Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in search of common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, education and childcare. Biden, a De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021