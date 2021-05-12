Second edition of Lanka Premier League to commence on July 30

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that the 2nd edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 30- August 22, 2021. "We have found a suitable window to hold this year's edition, whilst we are currently working on finalizing the other details of the tournament,'' said Professor Arjuna De Silva, Chairman, Management Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in an official release issued by SLC.

The first edition of the LPL, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavor, was initiated last year and was held at the MRICS, Hambantota, with the participation of five teams. The first edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. The SLC will assess the country's COVID-19 situation and discuss with the Ministry of Health closer to the tournament prior to taking a final decision on the competition.

The first edition of Lanka Premier League commenced on November 26 last year. Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural edition of the tournament as the side defeated Galle Gladiators in the final on December 16, 2020.

Galle Gladiators' Danushka Gunathilaka scored the most runs in the tournament with 476 runs from 10 matches while Jaffna Stallions' Wanindu Hasaranga took the most wickets (17). (ANI)