Women's head coach: Incumbent Raman, ex-coach Powar appear for interview

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:08 IST
Current women's head coach WV Raman, former coach Ramesh Powar, ex-India players Ajay Ratra and Hrishikesh Kanitkar appeared for virtual interviews conducted by Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday.

Out of 35 applications, eight India internationals were shortlisted for interviews, which included four men and four women.

While the four male candidates were interviewed on the day, the four female candidates Mamtha Maben, Devika Vaidya, former chairman of selectors Hemlatha Kala and Suman Sharma will be interviewed on Thursday.

''Four interviews were conducted today. All the four candidates came well prepared. The remaining four interviews will be conducted tomorrow,'' CAC head Madan Lal told PTI on Wednesday.

Two CAC members -- Lal and Sulakshana Naik -- were present as RP Singh couldn't join as his father died on Wednesday.

It is learnt that all the four candidates gave good presentations and their interviews ran between 35 to 45 minutes with extensive discussion on the roadmap going into next year's ODI World Cup.

One of the candidates was apparently asked about his idea of creating bench-strength once some of the legends call time after the completion of next year's marquee event.

