Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund striker Haaland a doubt for German Cup final

Haaland, who has scored 25 goals in the league this season, missed each of Dortmund's last two league games after sustaining a muscle injury in their match against VfL Wolfsburg last month. "Erling was on the pitch yesterday after almost two weeks out," Terzic told an online news conference on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:22 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund striker Haaland a doubt for German Cup final
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Borussia Dortmund's prolific striker Erling Haaland has been included in the squad for the German Cup final on Thursday against RB Leipzig but a decision on his participation will be taken just before the game, coach Edin Terzic said. Haaland, who has scored 25 goals in the league this season, missed each of Dortmund's last two league games after sustaining a muscle injury in their match against VfL Wolfsburg last month.

"Erling was on the pitch yesterday after almost two weeks out," Terzic told an online news conference on Wednesday. "We did not push it but it looked good and we wanted to see how it feels." "We will also see it today as we have a short session here and see if it is enough for tomorrow. We also have tomorrow and we will see how it develops and if it makes sense to have him in the squad tomorrow or not."

Norway international Haaland's power has been crucial in Dortmund's battle to secure a Champions League spot, with Terzic's side lying in fourth place with two games remaining. Dortmund, who lifted their last German Cup in 2017, have won their last five league games, including a 3-2 victory over Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"Erling is known in Germany and abroad for the danger he poses," Terzic said. "But even without Haaland we scored eight goals in the last two games. The quality and strength of Erling is going deep and his physical presence but we have also managed differently in the past weeks." "It is a mix of joy and tension. Dortmund have won the Cup four times and tomorrow we want it a fifth," said the coach, who will be leaving at the end of the season.

For Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann victory would earn the club the first trophy in their brief history and would also see him leave on a high to join Bayern Munich. "To play a Cup final would be an emotional farewell for me," said Nagelsmann. "We still have two matches in the league and still have things to do."

Second-placed Leipzig need a point from those games to secure their Champions League spot for next season. "I would be very happy if I could bid farewell with the Cup and after the two league games," Nagelsmann said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt medical college teachers go on strike in Gujarat

Teachers of government-run medical colleges in Gujarat went on a strike on Wednesday, accusing the administration of failing to fulfil its assurance about their demands.Hundreds of professors and lecturers affiliated to the Gujarat Medical ...

Rajasthan to issue global tender for COVID-19 vaccines from abroad

The Rajasthan government will purchase vaccines from abroad to speed up the coronavirus vaccination process in the state and a global tender will be issued for the same.Along with this, the government has also approved direct purchase of co...

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructur...

Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. Following his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jaisha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021