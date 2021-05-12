Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Serena suffers shock loss in 1,000th match; McGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list and more

During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021 McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said. NBA roundup: Heat clinch playoffs with win over Celtics The Miami Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs for the fourth time in the past six seasons by beating the host Boston Celtics 129-121 on Tuesday night.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Matthew Wolff withdraws from PGA Championship

Matthew Wolff will not participate in the 2021 PGA Championship next week. No reason was given by Wolff or the PGA for his decision to withdraw from the major. The 22-year-old pro tied for fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Tennis-Serena suffers shock loss in 1,000th match

Serena Williams, playing the 1,000th Tour-level match of her glittering career, suffered a shock 7-6(6) 7-5 defeat by Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in the the Italian Open second round on Wednesday. Playing her first competitive match in nearly three months, the 23-times Grand Slam champion twice came back from a break down but struggled on her first serve as Podoroska took the opening set in the tiebreak.

Basketball-Seattle Storm hungry for repeat championship as 25th WNBA season kicks off

Teams across the league will look to calm the reigning champion Seattle Storm as a pivotal 25th season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) starts on Friday. Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, who averaged 19.7 points per game in 2020, two-time All-Star Jewell Loyd and four-time champion Sue Bird - one of the league's most enduring figures as she enters her second decade in Seattle - headline a powerful Storm hungry for a repeat victory.

Sport-McGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes http://www.forbes.com list released on Wednesday. During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021 McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.

NBA roundup: Heat clinch playoffs with win over Celtics

The Miami Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs for the fourth time in the past six seasons by beating the host Boston Celtics 129-121 on Tuesday night. Miami won in Boston for the second consecutive game, all but relegating the Celtics to the NBA's play-in tournament. Miami has a three-game lead and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Celtics with each team having three regular-season contests to play.

US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government

The United States' track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Games. The team was set to train in Chiba, the prefecture neighbouring Tokyo, leading up to the summer Games, but cancelled "out of concerns for their athletes' safety", according to a statement from the Chiba administration.

MLB roundup: Manny Machado's 5 RBIs lift COVID-19 plagued Padres

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and a three-run triple, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver. Reliever Miguel Diaz (1-0) tossed three shutout innings for San Diego, which was without Fernando Tatis Jr. The star shortstop tested positive for the coronavirus, as did Wil Myers, who was pulled from the game in the third inning. Both were placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Eric Hosmer was also removed from the game in the seventh inning due to contact tracing, and he subsequently was placed on the COVID-19 IL, as were two teammates pregame, utility men Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.

Olympics-IOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public opposition

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a "historic" event, despite wide public opposition. With less than three months to go before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus infections.

NFL-League to resume international schedule with two London games

The NFL said on Wednesday it will resume its international initiative with two games in London during the 2021 season after cancelling all games outside the United States last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the site of the Oct. 10 game between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets followed by an Oct. 17 clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Portugal investigates mass gathering of football fans amid pandemic

Portugal's government said on Wednesday it was investigating how a mass gathering of thousands of Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese champions got out of hand. On Tuesday evening, thousands of elated soccer fans spread across Lisbon, including in the city's main square, Marques do Pombal, to celebrate their club winning the title for first time in nearly two decades.

