Spain to allow spectators back into football matches with 30% occupancy

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:20 IST
Spain's Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes on Wednesday said spectators would be allowed to attend football matches held in stadiums, at 30% occupancy, and only in regions with fewer than 50 COVID cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The policy will begin this weekend and allow the final matches of Spain's La Liga to be watched by local audiences, all wearing masks, Uribes told journalists.

