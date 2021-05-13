Left Menu

Soccer-Spain to allow spectators back to matches

Fourth-placed Sevilla, who have a slim chance of winning the title, will play in front of spectators, however, when they visit Villarreal on Sunday. Valencia's game at home to Eibar is the only other top-flight match this weekend which fans will attend.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 00:47 IST
Soccer-Spain to allow spectators back to matches
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spanish soccer clubs were given the green light on Wednesday for fans to return to matches for the final two rounds of fixtures this season in regions with low levels of COVID-19 infections. Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes announced that a maximum of 5,000 spectators would be able to attend games in regions with fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning the regions of Valencia and Galicia will be able to welcome supporters back.

"How to pick the spectators will be the clubs' decision: a lottery, a system rewarding those with most seniority," Uribes said. "This is a first step with a view to many more - the key for us was to begin again." Health minister Carolina Darias added that other teams could be allowed to host supporters if their region's infection rate drops to below 50 per 100,000.

She said only supporters of the home team could attend matches, adding they would be required to wear face masks and would have to take a temperature check before entering the stadium. They will also be forbidden from eating, drinking or smoking while in the ground.

The ruling does not affect the top three teams in La Liga's title race because leaders Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are not playing matches this weekend in Valencia or Galicia. Fourth-placed Sevilla, who have a slim chance of winning the title, will play in front of spectators, however, when they visit Villarreal on Sunday.

Valencia's game at home to Eibar is the only other top-flight match this weekend which fans will attend. Supporters can attend three La Liga matches in the final weekend of the campaign on May 23 -- Elche v Athletic, Levante v Cadiz and Celta v Betis.

Sunday's matches at Valencia's Mestalla and Villarreal's Estadio Ceramica will be the first games with fans present since the pandemic broke out in Spain over a year ago. Numbers at games will rise substantially next month, however, when up to 16,000 fans will attend all of Spain's group matches at the rescheduled European Championship plus a last-16 fixture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imperial jewels sell for $3 million in Christie's auction

An imperial jewellery sale including a set of sapphire and diamond items that belonged to Napoleons adoptive daughter fetched nearly 3 million at auction at Christies in Geneva on Thursday, as the rare sale of objects directly linked to the...

Biden spoke to Netanyahu, believes conflict will conclude soon

U.S. President Joe Biden sounded an optimistic tone on Wednesday about violence between Israelis and Palestinians concluding soon after he had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.My expectation and hope is th...

Rugby-Toulouse captain Marchand to miss Champions Cup final due to ban

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. France hooker Marchand was ...

U.S. lifts sanctions on senior figure in Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

The United States lifted financial sanctions on a top lieutenant of Mexicos Sinaloa drug cartel on Wednesday, saying Jesus El Rey Zambada, who gave testimony against kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, had shown behavioral change.Information p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021