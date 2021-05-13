Rugby-Toulouse captain Marchand to miss Champions Cup final due to ban
Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. France hooker Marchand was initially cited by an independent disciplinary committee for a challenge on Bordeaux's Romain Buros, which was missed by the match officials.
The committee upheld the citing complaint, concluding Marchand had made contact with Buros' head and warranted a red card. Marchand has been named on a five-man shortlist for the European Player of the Year award.
Four-times winners Toulouse face fellow French club La Rochelle in the final on May 22 at Twickenham.
