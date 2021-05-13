Soccer-PSG squeeze into French Cup final on penalties

Holders Paris St Germain reached the French Cup final after a nailbiting 6-5 penalty shootout win at Montpellier as the match ended 2-2 in regular time after the home side twice came from behind on Wednesday. Junior Sambia missed Montpellier's final penalty before Moise Kean drilled in his spot-kick to send PSG through to the May 19 showdown against either Monaco or fourth-tier Rumilly Vallieres, who meet in the other semi-final on Thursday.

Kylian Mbappe returned from a leg injury with an electrifying performance as he fired PSG ahead in the 10th minute and restored their lead in the 50th after Gaetan Laborde levelled on the stroke of halftime. PSG missed a string of chances and were skating on thin ice after Andy Delort struck in the 83rd minute to force the shootout but the visiting penalty takers kept their nerves as they netted all their efforts.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)