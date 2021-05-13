Left Menu

Soccer-PSG squeeze into French Cup final on penalties

Their best chance of winning a trophy this season will be the May 19 cup final at Stade de Fance against either Monaco or fourth-tier Rumilly Vallieres, who meet in the other semi-final on Thursday. Junior Sambia blazed Montpellier's final penalty over the bar before Moise Kean drilled in his spot-kick to send PSG through, with the visitors almost paying the price for missing a string of chances in regular time.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 03:14 IST
Soccer-PSG squeeze into French Cup final on penalties
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Holders Paris St Germain reached the French Cup final after a nailbiting 6-5 penalty shootout win at Montpellier as the match ended 2-2 in regular time after the home side twice came from behind on Wednesday.

The outcome was a relief for manager Mauricio Pochettino after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City and trail Lille by three points with two games left in Ligue 1. Their best chance of winning a trophy this season will be the May 19 cup final at Stade de Fance against either Monaco or fourth-tier Rumilly Vallieres, who meet in the other semi-final on Thursday.

Junior Sambia blazed Montpellier's final penalty over the bar before Moise Kean drilled in his spot-kick to send PSG through, with the visitors almost paying the price for missing a string of chances in regular time. Kylian Mbappe returned from a niggling leg injury with an electrifying performance as he fired PSG ahead in the 10th minute and restored their lead in the 50th after Gaetan Laborde levelled on the stroke of halftime.

Mbappe tormented his markers all evening and opened the scoring with a neat finish as he raced past two defenders to take a fine through ball by Idrissa Gueye in his stride and drill a rising shot past goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud. Wasteful finishing cost PSG as Laborde levelled out of the blue with a spectacular shot into the top corner after he pulled away from Alessandro Florenzi on the left.

Mbappe struck again when he capped a fast break with a trademark finish but PSG's profligacy was punished again when Andy Delort tapped in Laborde's perfect cutback in the 83rd minute. The visitors flirted with an exit as Montpellier kept gaining the upper hand in the shootout until Sambia lost his nerve and substitute Kean sealed a pulsating clash when he blasted his shot past Bertaud.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imperial jewels sell for $3 million in Christie's auction

An imperial jewellery sale including a set of sapphire and diamond items that belonged to Napoleons adoptive daughter fetched nearly 3 million at auction at Christies in Geneva on Wednesday, as the rare sale of objects directly linked to th...

Gujarat to consider crematorium workers as corona warriors

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state government will consider crematorium employees as corona warriors and provide them all the benefits with effect from April 1, 2020. The state government will also provide ...

Colonial Pipeline begins restart as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

Colonial Pipeline said on Wednesday it has begun to restart the nations largest pipeline network, six days after a ransomware attack prompted it to shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States....

Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

Israel has pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes. The Islamic militan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021