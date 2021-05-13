Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Firefighters who photographed Kobe Bryant crash scene to be fired -court filing

Two Los Angeles County firefighters accused of taking pictures of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene have been notified that they would be fired and a third was given a suspension notice, according to a filing in a lawsuit brought by his widow. Bryant, 41, a retired, 18-time all-star for the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers, was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and all seven others aboard a helicopter that crashed in foggy weather north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

Tennis-Serena suffers shock loss in 1,000th match

Serena Williams, playing the 1,000th Tour-level match of her glittering career, suffered a shock 7-6(6) 7-5 defeat by Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in the the Italian Open second round on Wednesday. Playing her first competitive match in nearly three months, the 23-times Grand Slam champion twice came back from a break down but struggled on her first serve as Podoroska took the opening set in the tiebreak.

Sport-McGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes http://www.forbes.com list released on Wednesday. During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021 McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.

US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government

The United States' track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Games. The team was set to train in Chiba, the prefecture neighbouring Tokyo, leading up to the summer Games, but cancelled "out of concerns for their athletes' safety", according to a statement from the Chiba administration.

In Japan, boxing nurse's Olympic dream crushed by COVID-19

Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled the boxing qualifier due to take place in June and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings in recent years.

Olympics-IOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public opposition

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a "historic" event, despite wide public opposition. With less than three months to go before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus infections.

Golf - Day's long major run under threat

Former world number one Jason Day has not missed a major championship since the 2012 British Open but he could sit out the next two due to the impending arrival of his fourth child. Australian Day, competing at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, said his wife is due to give birth in early June. The PGA Championship takes place next week.

Soccer-Chelsea's Champions League push hit by loss to Arsenal

Chelsea slipped up in their push for a Champions League spot when they lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday with Emile Smith Rowe's first-half goal settling the London derby after a defensive mix-up by the hosts. The visitors capitalised on a wayward back pass by Chelsea's Jorginho to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who scrambled back to palm it off the line. The ball fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who cut it back for Smith Rowe to score in the 16th minute.

Tennis-Halep out of Italian Open after calf injury

Former French Open champion Simona Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber on Wednesday with a calf injury, raising doubts over her participation at Roland Garros. Third seed Halep was leading 6-1 3-3 when she showed discomfort while trying to reach a first serve from her German opponent.

Brooks Koepka: I'm 'months ahead of schedule'

Brooks Koepka isn't ready to declare himself fully healed from his right knee injury, however he did say Wednesday that he is trending in the right direction. "It's dramatically better than it was at Augusta," Koepka said, per the Golf Channel. "I feel like the strength is getting there. The mobility is getting there. I'm ahead of schedule -- a long ways ahead of schedule of where I should be at this point, so I'm very pleased."

