Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Friday, May 14 Newcastle United v Manchester City (1900) * Newly-crowned champions City have won their last 11 away games in the league and need one win to break the all-time record. * City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 15 times against Newcastle in 14 appearances which includes five goals in a 6-1 win in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 07:30 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from May 14-16 (all times GMT). Friday, May 14

Newcastle United v Manchester City (1900) * Newly-crowned champions City have won their last 11 away games in the league and need one win to break the all-time record.

* City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 15 times against Newcastle in 14 appearances which includes five goals in a 6-1 win in 2015. * Newcastle's on-loan midfielder Joe Willock has scored a goal in each of his last four games.

Saturday, May 15 Burnley v Leeds United (1130)

* Burnley have not won any of their last eight home games in the league (D5 L3). * Leeds are the only team yet to draw an away game in the league (W8 L9).

* Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine away games. Southampton v Fulham (1400)

* Saints have lost only one of their last eight games against Fulham (W3 D4). * The away side have won only once in the last 15 fixtures between the two sides (Saints won 3-0 in 2014).

* Fulham, who became the final team to be relegated, have failed to score in 17 league games this season. Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United (1900)

* West Ham, who are chasing a top four spot, have never beaten Brighton in the Premier League (D4 L3) and have never kept a clean sheet against the south coast club. * Brighton have kept six clean sheets in their last eight home matches.

* Brighton have dropped 23 points from winning positions this season, losing five matches after taking the lead. Sunday, May 16

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (1100) * Palace have lost only one of their last 12 home games against Villa in the league (W6 D5).

* Palace boss Roy Hodgson has won more games against Villa (eight wins in 14 games) than against any other opponent. * Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Palace since their title-winning season in 1980-81.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1305) * Spurs have lost three of their last six home games in the league against Wolves, including the last two times they met.

* Spurs have lost 11 league games this season. * Wolves have won 51 points from losing positions since they returned to the top flight in 2018.

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1530) * Six of the last eight league games between the two sides have ended in a draw.

* West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in his last five games against Liverpool (W1 D4). * Liverpool have only one win in five matches against newly-promoted teams this season (D3 L1), a 4-3 win over Leeds on the opening day of the season.

Everton v Sheffield United (1800) * Everton have won only one of their last 10 league matches at home (D3 L6).

* Sheffield United have won only one away game this season, losing 15 -- including their last seven in a row. * Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is one loss away from equalling the record for most Premier League defeats by a player in a single season (29 losses, held by former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead in the 2005-06 season). (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

