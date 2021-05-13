Left Menu

Soccer-Players affected by tear gas in Colombia

Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in Colombia over the last two weeks. Television pictures earlier showed the River team cutting short their warm-up on the pitch due to similar discomfort at the Romelio Martínez stadium in Barranquilla, the city which will host the Copa America final in July.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 08:39 IST
Soccer-Players affected by tear gas in Colombia

Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina's River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday. Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in Colombia over the last two weeks.

Television pictures earlier showed the River team cutting short their warm-up on the pitch due to similar discomfort at the Romelio Martínez stadium in Barranquilla, the city which will host the Copa America final in July. Loud bangs and sirens were heard outside the ground.

The game ended 1-1. Another Libertadores game between Atletico Nacional and Nacional of Uruguay in Pereira was delayed by an hour due to protests there.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) moved matches from Colombia to Paraguay and Ecuador last week to ensure the protests did not affect games. However, Wednesday’s incidents were especially worrying for CONMEBOL as the Copa America is due to be held in Colombia and Argentina next month.

Colombia will host 15 games including the final of the world’s oldest international tournament. The title match is due to be held in Barranquilla on July 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Echo Show 8 featuring 8-inch HD display, 13MP camera launched

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled three Echo Show smart devices - the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids - with an upgraded camera and enhanced Alexa experience.The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at USD129.99 and is offer...

Rebic nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0

Ante Rebic netted a 12-minute hat-trick in the second half to help AC Milan rout Torino 7-0 in Serie A and strengthen its chances to qualify for the Champions League.Theo Hernndez also scored twice on Wednesday as Milan remained level on po...

Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyds death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned...

Arsenal beats Chelsea 1-0 after pouncing on Jorginho howler

Emile Smith Rowe took advantage of a defensive howler to score the winner as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to stop the hosts from moving third in the Premier League.Italy midfielder Jorginhos attempted back pass on Wednesday l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021