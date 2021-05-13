Left Menu

Cricket-England's Archer poised for first class comeback with Sussex

The 26-year-old missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season and the first class game is likely to be Archer's last chance to prove his fitness ahead of England's two-test series against New Zealand next month. "Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jofra in their squad for a game.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to make his return to first-class cricket after he was named in Sussex's 13-man squad for Thursday's County Championship match against Kent. Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

He was undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time. The 26-year-old missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season and the first class game is likely to be Archer's last chance to prove his fitness ahead of England's two-test series against New Zealand next month.

"Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jofra in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents," Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said. The first test against New Zealand will be held at Lord's from June 2-6 before the second test in Birmingham from June 10.

