Left Menu

Porto to be confirmed as venue for Champions League final

PTI | London | Updated: 13-05-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 09:35 IST
Porto to be confirmed as venue for Champions League final

Porto is set to be confirmed as host of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City after Portuguese authorities have approved the return of supporters to stadiums.

UEFA is planning to announce by the end of the week that the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão will be used for the May 29 showpiece with thousands of fans from both English clubs set to be allowed into the game, people with knowledge of the planning told The Associated Press on Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the talks.

Stadiums have been closed to spectators in Portugal but pandemic restrictions are being eased to allow them to be at 10% capacity for the final round of league games next Wednesday.

UEFA is hoping for more than 10,000 people to be at the Porto stadium after having to move the final from Istanbul to Portugal for a second successive year.

The initial backup plan had been to use Wembley Stadium in London but talks with the British government stalled on Monday over being able to secure quarantine waivers for the guests and broadcasters required by UEFA to attend the game. Portugal is on England's “green list” of 12 low-risk territories where people can travel from next Monday without having to quarantine upon their return, making it easier for City and Chelsea fans to attend the game.

Istanbul became impractical for the Champions League final once the British government announced on Friday that Turkey was being placed on the “red list” of countries requiring anyone returning to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days.

UEFA on Wednesday announced that the referee for the final will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who sent Pep Guardiola off during a game three years ago.

The City manager confronted the Spanish official for ruling out a goal as his team lost to Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2018. Mateu Lahoz has officiated in six matches in the elite European club competition this season. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 induced lockdown imposed in J-K extended till May 17

Just a day before Eid-ul-Fitr, streets of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday wear a deserted look as COVID-19 induced lockdown was extended till May 17 to tackle the COVID-19 situation. The shops remain closed as the lockdown was extended in the...

PSG beats Montpellier on penalties to reach French Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain led twice through goals by Kylian Mbappe but needed penalty kicks to beat Montpellier and reach the French Cup final.Although PSGs league title defense is hanging by a thread, it remains on course for a record-extending ...

Amazon Echo Show 8 featuring 8-inch HD display, 13MP camera launched

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled three Echo Show smart devices - the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids - with an upgraded camera and enhanced Alexa experience.The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at USD129.99 and is offer...

Rebic nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0

Ante Rebic netted a 12-minute hat-trick in the second half to help AC Milan rout Torino 7-0 in Serie A and strengthen its chances to qualify for the Champions League.Theo Hernndez also scored twice on Wednesday as Milan remained level on po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021