Left Menu

PSG beats Montpellier on penalties to reach French Cup final

He did so with a typically confident and casual effort.After Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia blazed over and Neymar goaded Montpelliers players, striker Moise Kean sent PSG to its seventh straight final.MISMATCH Part-timers Rumilly-Vallires face eight-time French champion and five-time Cup winner Monaco at the ramshackle Stade des Grangettes, which only has one stand and where attendance normally costs five euros USD 6.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 13-05-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 09:45 IST
PSG beats Montpellier on penalties to reach French Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain led twice through goals by Kylian Mbappe but needed penalty kicks to beat Montpellier and reach the French Cup final.

Although PSG's league title defense is hanging by a thread, it remains on course for a record-extending 14th cup win. PSG plays the winner of Thursday's match between high-flying Monaco and fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières.

Mbappe put PSG ahead in the 10th minute on Wednesday, but the visitors were punished for wasting chances when striker Gaetan Laborde equalized on the stroke of halftime with a superb shot into the top right corner.

Five minutes after the break, Mbappe was given far too much space on the left to cut inside for his 39th goal of another prolific season.

Poor defending cost PSG again, just like last Sunday against Rennes, and Montpellier sliced through midfield on a swift counterattack that concluded with lively striker Andy Delort turning in Laborde's cross at the back post.

Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian was angry his side was not awarded a penalty near the end for an apparent push in the back on a corner.

''If that's PSG, then it's a penalty,'' he shouted. ''It's scandalous.'' Yet he was indebted to center half Vitorino Hilton for clearing Mauro Icardi's shot off the line in the third minute of stoppage time, and to goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud for a save seconds later.

The first five Montpellier penalty takers all scored, leaving Neymar to keep PSG in the competition. He did so with a typically confident and casual effort.

After Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia blazed over and Neymar goaded Montpellier's players, striker Moise Kean sent PSG to its seventh straight final.

MISMATCH Part-timers Rumilly-Vallières face eight-time French champion and five-time Cup winner Monaco at the ramshackle Stade des Grangettes, which only has one stand and where attendance normally costs five euros (USD 6). But fans are still not allowed to attend amid coronavirus restrictions.

Monaco last won the cup in 1991 and lost the 2010 final to PSG. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed as bike collides with car after being hit by stray bull

Two people were killed and one other injured when their motorcycle after being hit by a stray bull lost control and collided with an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Thursday.Vikram 18 and Nanko 35 were killed in the incident that ...

States fighting with one another for vaccines portrays bad image of country: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the fact that the states are left to competing and fighting with one another in the international market for COVID vaccines portrays a bad image of India.The Centre should procure the va...

50 employees Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

Bharat Biotechs Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ellas tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few questioned as to why the...

Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people

For months, Victoria McAllister searched online to make a vaccination appointment. Unlike other people who can hop into a car, though, she has ruptured discs that could slice her spinal cord if she hits a pothole or her wheelchair bumps flo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021