Left Menu

India retain top spot in ICC Test Team rankings after annual update

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:07 IST
India retain top spot in ICC Test Team rankings after annual update

India remained the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday.

India head the table with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches.

Virat Kohli's men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponents, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2166 points from 18 Tests.

England (109 rating) have climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108 rating), down to fourth now.

Pakistan (94) are fifth, while West Indies (84) have jumped two places to sixth.

South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35).

India and New Zealand will square off in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton's Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DCGI approves Phase 2, 3 clinical trials of COVAXIN on children aged 2 to 18 years

The Drugs Controller General of India DCGI on Thursday approved Phase 2 and 3 clinical trial of Bharat Biotechs COVAXIN vaccine in the age group of 2 to 18 years, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The National Regulator of...

2 killed as bike collides with car after being hit by stray bull

Two people were killed and one other injured when their motorcycle after being hit by a stray bull lost control and collided with an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Thursday.Vikram 18 and Nanko 35 were killed in the incident that ...

States fighting with one another for vaccines portrays bad image of country: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the fact that the states are left to competing and fighting with one another in the international market for COVID vaccines portrays a bad image of India.The Centre should procure the va...

50 employees Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

Bharat Biotechs Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ellas tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few questioned as to why the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021