Soccer-Premier League clubs unanimously agree to three-year renewal of UK TV rights

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:42 IST
The Premier League said on Thursday its clubs had unanimously agreed a proposal for a three-year renewal of the league's UK live and non-live broadcast agreements with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport.

The league said the renewals for the next broadcast cycle - from the 2022-23 season to 2024-25 - would be concluded at the same overall value as the current arrangements, reported to be valued at 4.5 billion pounds ($6.32 billion). ($1 = 0.7115 pounds)

