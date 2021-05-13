Soccer-Premier League clubs unanimously agree to three-year renewal of UK TV rights

Soccer-Premier League clubs unanimously agree to three-year renewal of UK TV rightsReuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:42 IST
The Premier League said on Thursday its clubs had unanimously agreed a proposal for a three-year renewal of the league's UK live and non-live broadcast agreements with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport.
The league said the renewals for the next broadcast cycle - from the 2022-23 season to 2024-25 - would be concluded at the same overall value as the current arrangements, reported to be valued at 4.5 billion pounds ($6.32 billion). ($1 = 0.7115 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon Prime Video
- The Premier League
- BT Sport
- Sky Sports
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more
Horror movie 'Host' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 7
Marathi film 'Photo Prem' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 7
Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video drops trailer of supernatural crime drama 'The Last Hour'