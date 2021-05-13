Left Menu

Sports Ministry to provide financial support of Rs 5 lakh each for bereaved families of hockey legends

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh each as financial support to bereaved families of Moscow Olympic gold medallists MK Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh, both of whom passed away last week due to COVID-related complications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:44 IST
Sports Ministry to provide financial support of Rs 5 lakh each for bereaved families of hockey legends
Former hockey players MK Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh each as financial support to bereaved families of Moscow Olympic gold medallists MK Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh, both of whom passed away last week due to COVID-related complications. The former hockey players Kaushik and Ravinder were a key part of the Gold Medal-winning Indian side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

"We've lost two hockey greats to Covid. MK Kaushik ji & Ravinder Pal Singh ji's contribution to Indian sport will always be remembered. As a gesture of support, the Sports Ministry is handing over Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief," Rijiju tweeted. Ravinder, the former centre-half of the Indian men's hockey team represented the national side in a number of tournaments which included the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), World Cup in Mumbai in 1982, Asia Cup in Karachi in 1982, and the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

On the other hand, Arjuna Awardee Kaushik had coached both men's and women's teams during the 1990s and 2000s. Under his coaching, the Indian men's hockey team won the gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games and the Indian women's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006. He was also the assistant coach of the Indian men's hockey team, who won the Asian Games Gold in 2014. For his contribution to Indian Hockey, he was also bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in 2002. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan urges Odisha CM to set up crisis management committees to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to set up COVID crisis management committees comprising members from all political parties to deal with the second wave of the contagion.The senior BJP leader ...

China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% -commerce ministry

Foreign direct investment FDI into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6 from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan 61.55 billion, Chinas commerce ministry said on Thursday.1 6.4510 Chinese yuan renminbi...

European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries

European stocks slid on Thursday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, as a rapid rise in U.S. inflation spooked investors, while a drop in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight miners.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.0, heading furt...

Zimbabwe chief justice's tenure extended, lawyers challenge decision

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the tenure of the chief justice by five years following contentious changes to the constitution that allowed for the extension and are being challenged in court by lawyers. Chief Justice L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021