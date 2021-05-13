Left Menu

Mack Horton on swim rival Sun Yang: let''s change the subject

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:20 IST
Mack Horton on swim rival Sun Yang: let''s change the subject

Two years after his controversial podium move at the world swimming championships, Australian Mack Horton still can't seem to shake off questions about the guy he intended to snub.

Horton refused to stand on the podium next to Sun Yang at Gwangju, South Korea in 2019 after the Chinese swimmer won his fourth consecutive 400-meter world championship gold medal. Horton finished second, taking silver in a reversal of their Olympic final in 2016 when the Australian won gold.

That followed Horton branding him a “drug cheat” at Rio in 2016.

Questions about Sun persist as Horton prepares for the Tokyo Olympics in late July.

“It bothers me when I keep getting asked about it,” Horton said Thursday. ”I don't really think about it to be honest. We haven't qualified. There is so much focus on just trying to make the team, there is no mental capacity for all that peripheral stuff.” Whether Sun will be allowed to compete in Tokyo will be determined by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later this month. CAS last year suspended Sun for eight years for refusing to give samples during a surprise doping test, where a vial of his blood was smashed with a hammer.

But the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland overturned the ban in December, ruling that CAS was biased because a CAS judge, Italian Franco Frattini, had made anti-Chinese posts on social media.

Frattini has been barred from ruling on Sun's re-trial scheduled for May 24-28, just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin.

Horton is more concerned with securing his spot on Australia's Olympic team following poor swims at last month's nationals.

Horton ranked 35th in the 200-meter freestyle, seventh in the 800 freestyle and then withdrew from his pet event over 400 meters.

“It's really reflective probably of what I can do in training,” Horton said. “It doesn't really phase me.” Horton said he's confident about rediscovering peak form at the Australian Olympic trials in Adelaide next month.

“I'm just trying to swim as fast as I can and trials is a high-pressure environment,” he said. “Everyone wants to get through that and then it's just a refocus for the Olympics.

“With trials being closer to the Olympics as well, the pressure builds because there is already so much focus already on the Olympics, particularly with the media.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Announce financial package for those affected by lockdown: Cong to K'taka govt

Karnataka Congress on Thursday urged the state government to announce a financial package and come to the rescue of those, whose livelihood is affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.The principal opposition party in the state, also deman...

HBO Max orders 'Gordita Chronicles' comedy series

Streamer HBO Max has given a series order for half-hour scripted comedy Gordita Chronicles.Newcomer Olivia Goncalves will headline the single-camera comedy series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, actor Zoe Saldanas Cinestar Pictu...

Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for failing its people badly.According to Ballia residents, at leas...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021